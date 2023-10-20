David Grann, Osage Nation, And Martin Scorsese On 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Premiere

At the red carpet premiere in Hollywood, the actors were missing from the red carpet because of the strike, so the Osage people took center stage. Reporters also heard from Author David Grann, who shared details about the first time seeing his book transformed into the movie.

Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" hits theaters Friday, telling the story of the Osage murders in the 1920s.

At the red carpet premiere in Hollywood, the actors were missing from the red carpet because of the strike, so the Osage people took center stage.

Reporters also heard from Author David Grann, who shared details about the first time seeing his book transformed into the movie.

“I saw the completed film when it was not yet completely color-coded and corrected in a small screening room with Martin Scorsese and the editor, and they were a little bit nervous showing it,” Grann said. “And I remember when the lights came on afterwards, I was just speechless. Scorsese turned to me to kinda get my thoughts, and I was so overwhelmed, I couldn't speak. I was silent. I just sat there!”

Director Martin Scorsese took questions on the red carpet, too.

Both he and Grann hope the impact of the 3-and-a-half-hour film goes beyond entertainment.

“First, I'd like them to feel like they've been immersed in a world that reflects who we are and the world we are today,” Scorsese said. “It does reflect that. I mean, there are things each generation, you gotta teach anew, teach anew, everything. I really hope that by experiencing the film, that's why the length of the film is that way, and putting yourself into these characters, by experiencing it, it stays with you. It stays with you maybe some years later, they say, oh, that reminds me of so and so in the film, and I feel the same way, and I dunno, is this right, is this wrong? Some basis of morality. That's all."

“It's so powerful," Grann said. “It shines such an extraordinary light on this important piece of history. It's so faithful to the history, and it has a real emotional power; it really does. I hope everybody sees it, that more people will learn about this history, learn more about Osage history, Osage culture, let this just be the beginning of the conversation."

Back in Tulsa, hundreds of local background actors plan to see the movie Friday night at the Cinemark IMAX theater.

Circle Cinema sold out all of its showings for the premiere and has showtimes listed through the beginning of November. The cinema’s website says it has plans to continue showing the film past the beginning of November.