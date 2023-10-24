House Set To Try Again To Elect A Speaker Of The House

After Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan gave up his bid to win the Speakership last week, the Republican conference was essentially back at square one. Nine members announced their candidacies over the weekend, including Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern.

Nearly three weeks since ousting Kevin McCarthy, Republicans are set to make another attempt to elect a Speaker of the House and get back to doing the people's business.

"Certainly, all of us--all nine of us--will be saying that, yes, we can unite the party," Hern (R-OK1) said in an interview Monday, in reference to the candidate forum that was planned for Monday night.

But Hern says he's the only one with a track record to back up that claim. In Congress, where in the less than five years he's become chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus in the conference, he says he's brought members together.

"The Republican Study Committee is made up of the Freedom Caucus, the Main Street group, the Republican Governance group, and the Problem Solvers," said Hern. "We are 80 percent of the caucus, so I talk to them every single week, listen to what they have to say, and implement the policies they have."

In addition, Hern says he's been a unifier in the private sector.

"Before I got here, for 25 years," he said, "I served on the National Leadership Council for all of the McDonald’s franchisees -- 3,500 franchisees doing exactly what we’re doing here, trying to build relationships and keep everybody pulling on the same rope, rowing the boat in the same direction."

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer, currently the Majority Whip, is seen as a possible favorite of all the candidates. He has the support of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"He sets himself head and shoulders above all of those others that want to run," McCarthy said on Meet the Press Sunday. "We need to get him elected this week and move on."

Each candidate was to get two minutes to speak at Monday night's forum, with additional time set aside for questions from members.

Hern believes he's currently in the top three of four choices and feels ultimately he can convince members he's the best choice.

"There will be no one else who has the résumé that I have running for Speaker of the House," Hern stated. "So, if the members of Congress and the Republican party want a different path forward and a different way of looking forward, then they will choose me as that person."

Secret ballot voting is set to begin Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. ET.