Tulsa Coach Kevin Wilson Looks Ahead To SMU

By: Scott Pfeil

Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson held his weekly press conference Tuesday to preview Saturday's game at SMU.

This will be the 30th meeting all-time between the two schools. SMU leads the series 16-13 and has a 10-5 record in Dallas. Tulsa leads the series 6-3 since the two teams have been members together in the American Athletic Conference.

Coach Wilson talked about what his team learned from the loss to Rice, the quarterback situation heading into Saturday, the challenges of facing the Mustangs and how he spent his birthday on Monday.