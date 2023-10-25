Tulsa Tech Students Teaching The Public How To Stay Safe Online

For Cyber Security Month, students in Tulsa came up with a way to keep folks in the community safer.

With people using their phones and other technology for just about everything, it gives hackers an easy way to access people's online information.

Information is easy to access with technology, but that means it's at the hacker's fingertips, too.

"Like a lime scooter in downtown Tulsa, your credit card information can be stolen, other information like that can be stolen, used, sold, without you knowing at all," said Parker Schneider, a Cyber Security student at Tulsa Tech.

Other Cyber Security students at the school helped organize the Hack House, an exposition to teach others about online dangers and how to stay safe.

"It's really exciting as an academic project cause we're showing our students how to do project management skills in a live scenario. A lot of work-based learning being in tech," said Cyber Security instructor Corbin Allen.

Schneider said he knows someone who has experienced an online attack, "even though almost all my family is into IT, my grandfather has been scammed a few times."

With what he knows now, he wants to make sure it never happens again, "oh definitely, indeed, and many others," he said.

In order for the students to know how to keep people safe, they had to understand how to hack in the first place.

"If you go to Google Chrome or Amazon, I can see that. And if you log in, I can see that too," said Daniil Dalenkin, a second-year student at Tulsa Tech.

However, these students have chosen to take the high road by educating others about the dangers of hacking instead of being the hackers.

"I choose to do what is right, not what is wrong," Dalenkin said.

The Tulsa Tech Hack House will be open to the public on October 26th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tulsa Tech Riverside Campus.