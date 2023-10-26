Drug Reduction Outreach Project Facilitates Drop Boxes For Unwanted Medication

Thursday, October 26th 2023, 5:19 am
The Drug Enforcement Administration is working to get unwanted and unused medications out of homes safely with the annual take back day, and it's a bigger deal in some counties than others.
Some counties like Mayes County have higher unintentional drug overdose rates in Oklahoma than others. In fact, Mayes County is in the top five in the state for that.
So the Drug Reduction Outreach Project has worked to get two drop box locations in Mayes County for the takeback day.
People can drop off unused medicines and even needles or sharps, with no questions asked.
It's all in an effort to reduce deadly and non-deadly drug overdoses.
"Any medication that you may have, it could be over-the-counter or prescription. We will dispose of it, but our goal is to hopefully get those that are prescribed out of the household," said Heather Ramseyer, the DROP Coalition Chair.
Mayes County is just one of many areas doing that national take back event this Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Drop off locations:
Unwanted prescription drugs are accepted at Tulsa Police Division headquarters and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s office any time of the year.
Locations and hours include:
Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division, 3436 N. Delaware Ave., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tulsa Police Mingo Valley Division, 10122 E. 11th St., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tulsa Police Riverside Division, 7515 S. Riverside Drive, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tulsa County Sheriff, 303 W. First St., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
