Drug Reduction Outreach Project Facilitates Drop Boxes For Unwanted Medication

Some counties like Mayes County have higher unintentional drug overdose rates in Oklahoma than others. In fact, Mayes County is in the top five in the state for that.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is working to get unwanted and unused medications out of homes safely with the annual take back day, and it's a bigger deal in some counties than others.

So the Drug Reduction Outreach Project has worked to get two drop box locations in Mayes County for the takeback day.

People can drop off unused medicines and even needles or sharps, with no questions asked.

It's all in an effort to reduce deadly and non-deadly drug overdoses.

"Any medication that you may have, it could be over-the-counter or prescription. We will dispose of it, but our goal is to hopefully get those that are prescribed out of the household," said Heather Ramseyer, the DROP Coalition Chair.

Mayes County is just one of many areas doing that national take back event this Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Drop off locations:

506 S. Elliott Street in Pryor 533 E. Main Street in Adair The M.e.t. Recycling Center, 3495 S. Sheridan Road Tulsa Drillers (Main Gate) 201 N. Elgin Ave. Reasor’s (sharps site), 7114 S. Sheridan Road Elks Lodge Tulsa, 5335 S. Harvard Ave. Tulsa Crime Stoppers/Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4720 E. 21st St. Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3116 S. Garnett Road Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1300 E. Albany St., Broken Arrow Walgreens Jenks, 210 S. Elm St. Walgreens Bixby, 15111 S. Memorial Drive Owasso Household Waste Collection & Recycling Event at Tulsa Tech Owasso Campus, 10800 N. 137th East Ave. Sand Springs Police Department, 602 W. Morrow Road

Unwanted prescription drugs are accepted at Tulsa Police Division headquarters and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s office any time of the year.

Locations and hours include:

Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division, 3436 N. Delaware Ave., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tulsa Police Mingo Valley Division, 10122 E. 11th St., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tulsa Police Riverside Division, 7515 S. Riverside Drive, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tulsa County Sheriff, 303 W. First St., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.