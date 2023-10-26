Man Accused Of Killing Grandmother, Stabbing Father, Assaulting Wagoner Deputies

Body camera video shows Nicholas Scarborough charging deputies shortly after they say he killed his grandmother and stabbed his wheelchair-bound father, over 20 times.

By: News On 6

-

A Wagoner County man was arrested after deputies say he stabbed his 79-year-old grandmother to death, then stabbed his wheelchair-bound father, 20 times.

Body camera video shows the suspect, Nicholas Scarborough, charging deputies when they were trying to arrest him.

Sheriff Chris Elliott calls this whole situation is just horrific. He says Scarborough's grandmother called 911, while she was dying. Scarborough told investigators he stabbed his grandmother and dad “in a fit of rage.”

The Body Cam Video

Deputies say they spotted Scarborough leaving the scene, and when they confronted him, he charged at them and fought them. Deputies say they fought with him for several minutes and tried to tase him before they were able to take him into custody.





What Led Up To The Stabbing?

Deputies say there was an argument at the family’s home in Redbird Tuesday night and Scarborough stabbed his grandmother Dorothy Newton, and father Daniel Scarborough.

Deputies say the grandmother died before they got there, but she was able to call 911 first.

“Our dispatch center did a really good job interviewing. They didn’t know they were interviewing a dying person. They got a lot of information out of her. They were able to provide his name, a physical description, and a clothing description," said Sheriff Elliott.

Daniel Scarborough is still alive and is in the hospital.

“This is horrific Reagan, this is the call every deputy dreads they have to go on. A very violent call," said Elliott.

Records show Scarborough has been in prison twice since 2017 for having a gun as a felon and assaulting police.

He served a year of a four-and-a-half-year sentence the first time and two years of a six-year sentence the second time.

"This guy should have never been out of prison"

“Everybody knows who this guy is. We’ve dealt with him in the past and in fact, he just got out of the penitentiary 10 months ago. This is a shining example how criminal justice reform is not working in the State of Oklahoma. This guy should have never been out of prison," said Elliott. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the Redbird community and that family of Dorthy and Daniel. They are just reeling right now. These were good people.“

The arrest report says Scarborough told investigators he charged at deputies because he wanted them to kill him.

Because he and the victims are tribal, the FBI is taking over the investigation.