Tulsa Public Schools Adds New Metal Detector For Sports

Tulsa Public Schools says its new metal detection system will provide its security teams with several advantages.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Public Schools will use a new metal detection system at all TPS athletic events starting Friday night.

The system is portable which means not every site will have its own unit but operators will be able to move from game to game.

The company that makes the unit says the system doesn't use any radiation and is safe for expectant mothers and those with medical implants.

TPS says the system provides its security teams with several advantages.

"It's not always to catch someone or to stop someone but it ends up being a good deterrent. So that we're able to encounter and our security team obviously can help us identify if we think there's going to be an issue," said PS Athletics Exec Director Mick Wilson.

TPS says the units can also be used indoors and will be used at basketball games and wrestling matches this winter.

Increased Security: Tulsa Public Schools Adds New Security Measures For Games Following Gun-Related Incidents

Tulsa Public Schools is among several districts in the area changing their athletic security policies to keep students and families safe. At TPS, one of the biggest changes for games is a clear bag policy.

Fans will now be allowed one large clear bag or a small clutch-type handbag.

It has to be clear so it can be easily searched. There will also be enhanced safety and security measures, including what TPS says will be new weapons detection systems.

Tulsa Public Schools says that they develop safety procedures for athletics events through close collaboration with experts and suggested best practices implemented by the NCAA.

In a release, the district says

• They have added safety procedures and technology for the 2023-24 school year.

• A clear bag policy was implemented as of August 1st, 2023.

• Weapons detection systems are also new this year.

• Additional security measures will be in place for upcoming games.

• They are asking that our students, families, and fans embrace the increased safety practices and report any unauthorized or suspicious activity.

Other districts like Sand Springs, Owasso, McAlester, Coweta, Muskogee, and Wagoner all have a clear bag policy this year.

CLICK HERE to view more security measures for athletic events across the state.