2 Dead After Wrong-Way Fatal Crash In Greenwood District

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash that involved three vehicles on Saturday night.

By: News On 6

Troopers say the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-244 near Greenwood Avenue in downtown Tulsa.

They say that one of the vehicles involved was driving into oncoming traffic on the highway.

The driver and passenger in the first car died.

Troopers identified them as Elizabeth Brown and Rhonda Mammedaty of Tulsa.

Another driver, Sean Williams, was taken to the hospital with leg injuries, and the driver of the third car was uninjured.

Troopers have not released what happened or which driver was going the wrong way.