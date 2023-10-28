One Dead After Fatal Crash In A Tulsa Construction Zone

Saturday, October 28th 2023, 8:39 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is dead after crashing into a pickup truck in a Tulsa construction zone.

Troopers say that this happened on westbound I-44 at the I-244 east split in Tulsa on Friday night.

They say a man driving an SUV left the road and crashed into a pickup that was parked in the construction zone.

That pickup was then pushed into another pickup, and the SUV driver died at the scene.

Those two trucks were not occupied, and troopers are still investigating what happened.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

