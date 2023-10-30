Tulsa Public Schools Prepared As Colder Weather Arrives

It's the first real cold weather day of the year for students and Tulsa Public Schools is making sure students are prepared.

TPS said it has been preparing for cold weather since school started and temperatures were in the 90s.

With cooler weather hitting, the district has been making sure it has everything to keep students warm throughout the day.

This means checking the HVAC systems, the boiler rooms, and even preparing the school buses so kids aren't too cold on the way to school in the mornings.

"When temperatures go down, our transportation team actually gets to the terminals early. They warm up the buses so that they actually are at a temperature that is comfortable to the kids that are on the bus stop. They get to a bus that actually has a comfortable temperature," said Jorge Robles, TPS Chief Finance and Operations Officer.

TPS also said that even though it's colder, it's still important that kids continue to come to school unless the district decides to cancel classes.