Troopers Respond To Fatal Crash In Muskogee County

Tuesday, October 31st 2023, 10:02 am
Authorities are responding to a fatal crash on US-62 in Muskogee County on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP said troopers were on the way to a double fatality crash near W. 103rd St. S.
A caller told OHP that the roadway was blocked due to the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
