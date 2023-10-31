Troopers Respond To Fatal Crash In Muskogee County

Authorities are responding to a fatal crash on US-62 in Muskogee County on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

OHP said troopers were on the way to a double fatality crash near W. 103rd St. S.

A caller told OHP that the roadway was blocked due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.