Muskogee Man Sentenced To Federal Prison After Crime Spree

A Muskogee man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for a crime spree where he broke into a Wagoner County home and tied up and robbed a 13-year-old boy.

A Muskogee man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for a crime spree where he broke into a Wagoner County home and tied up and robbed a 13-year-old boy.

Investigators say Aaron Johnson later stole fire trucks from two different volunteer fire departments.

Johnson was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor while on his crime spree, and that put him at all three crime scenes at the time of the crimes.

Investigators say a 13-year-old boy was home alone in Porter in 2018 when Johnson and two others broke into the home. Investigators say Johnson was wearing a mask and had a rifle and tied up the teenager using electronic cables and put a pair of shorts over the teen's head. They say Johnson stole cash, a gun, and a vehicle and left.

Investigators say a year later, Johnson broke into the Red Bird Fire Station and stole two fire trucks. Then, just a couple weeks later, Johnson broke into the Liberty Fire Station and stole another fire truck.

Johnson is now headed to federal prison where there is no parole. Records show Johnson has spent time in prison before for having a gun as a felon, stolen property and burglary.