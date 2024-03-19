Mannford School Resource Office Pleads Not Guilty To Rape Charges

A former Mannford school resource officer pleaded not guilty to rape and other charges on Tuesday. James Matthew Waltman is accused of inviting a student to his home, providing alcohol to the student, and then sexually assaulting him.

A former Mannford school resource officer pleaded not guilty to rape and other charges on Tuesday.

James Matthew Waltman is accused of inviting a student to his home, providing alcohol to the student, and then sexually assaulting him. Mannford schools fired him last week. On Tuesday, Waltman was arraigned and entered a not-guilty plea.

He will remain out on bond ahead of his next court appearance on May 1st, 1:30 pm.

Story Timeline: OSBI Arrests Mannford Police Officer Accused Of Raping Student

On March 5, 2024, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Mannford police officer, James Matthew Waltman, who also worked as a school resource officer.

Agents say James Matthew Waltman invited a Mannford student to his house, gave him several shots of whiskey and then assaulted the student. Waltman is a nine-year veteran of Mannford Police, working with a K9 and in schools.

An affidavit says Waltman invited a student to his house, and then they each consumed about 12 shots of alcohol. It says the student got sick and laid down to feel better, but woke up to Waltman assaulting him.

The affidavit says the student demanded he be taken home and finally was. It says the student told a pastor what happened and the pastor contacted authorities. The report says Waltman admitted to the pastor, the police chief, the superintendent, and others that he did provide alcohol but denied an assault. However, the affidavit says Waltman admitted things happened between two consenting adults.

The information left some Mannford parents in shock.

“I was kind of disgusted about it,” said Taylor Young, a parent. “It’s an officer. They’re supposed to protect and serve our community and our kids and I feel like this kind of thing just failed us.”

Mannford’s superintendent provided a statement saying the district immediately contacted authorities and is working with the student and their family. The affidavit says a second student came forward saying he spent time at Waltman’s home last month. The affidavit says the student was given beer but the student denied any sexual contact.

Waltman is in jail for rape and for giving alcohol to minors. The OSBI says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone who has information to call them.