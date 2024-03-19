Sapulpa's Tee Pee Drive-In Theater Announces New Season

The TeePee drive-in theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa opens for the season in about two weeks. The historic theater closed in 1999 and was abandoned for two decades until new owners took over the property. The second season since re-opening will kick on on April 4th with This is Spinal Tap.

The TeePee drive-in theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa opens for the season in about two weeks.

The historic theater closed in 1999 and was abandoned for two decades until new owners took over the property. The second season since re-opening will kick on on April 4th with This is Spinal Tap.

Full Season:

April 4: THIS IS SPINAL TAP (1984) 40th Anniversary

April 5: THE NEVER ENDING STORY (1984) 40th Anniversary

April 6: SING ALONG DOUBLE FEATURE: (1978) GREASE & (1986) LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

April 8 Noon – 3:00: Featuring music from Dark Side of the Moon (Free)

Thurs, April 18 & Sun, April 21 – CHICAGO & FRIENDS IN CONCERT

Coming Soon: WIZARD OF OZ (1939) & A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (1992)



