Tulsa Native Stars In New Film Featured At Circle Cinema Film Festival

Tulsa native and actress Samantha Isler is starring in a new film called "Break Up Season" that will be featured this weekend at the Circle Cinema Film Fest. She joins us at 9 in the morning to talk about her career so far and the upcoming screening.

By: News On 6

-

Samantha Isler has worked with some pretty big names in the entertainment industry; Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain, Viggo Mortenson, and Sean Hayes.

This Tulsa native is now starring in a new film called "Breakup Season" that will be featured this weekend at the Circle Cinema Film Fest. Samantha joined us at 9 in the morning to talk about her career so far and the upcoming screening.

Related Story: ‘Breakup Season’ Starring Tulsa's Own Samantha Isler, Chandler Riggs To Premiere At Circle Cinema Film Fest

CLICK HERE to learn more about Circle Cinema Film Fest.