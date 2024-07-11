Tulsa Native Stars In New Film Featured At Circle Cinema Film Festival

Tulsa native and actress Samantha Isler is starring in a new film called "Break Up Season" that will be featured this weekend at the Circle Cinema Film Fest. She joins us at 9 in the morning to talk about her career so far and the upcoming screening.

Thursday, July 11th 2024, 10:00 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Samantha Isler has worked with some pretty big names in the entertainment industry; Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain, Viggo Mortenson, and Sean Hayes.

This Tulsa native is now starring in a new film called "Breakup Season" that will be featured this weekend at the Circle Cinema Film Fest. Samantha joined us at 9 in the morning to talk about her career so far and the upcoming screening.

