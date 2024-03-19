Aunties Acting Up Comedy Show Comes To The Vanguard In Tulsa

A special comedy show is set for this weekend highlighting the humor of Native women. We're happy to welcome Kels Cooper and Rachel Rose as part of the Aunties Acting Up Comedy Show at The Vanguard.

By: News On 6

Kels Cooper and Rachel Rose are a part of the Aunties Acting Up Comedy Show which will be at The Vanguard in Tulsa. They joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the show and its impact on the audience and themselves.

The show is Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. at the Vanguard in downtown Tulsa. Tickets are $25 at TheVanguardTulsa.com. This is an 18+ show. There are special tickets set aside for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, to inquire about those tickets send a message to Aunties Acting Up on Facebook.



