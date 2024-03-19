Tulsa Man Charged With Rape Arrested In Florida

Police say a Tulsa man charged with raping a pregnant woman was arrested at a Florida airport just as he was trying to flee the mainland.

By: News On 6

Police say a Tulsa man charged with raping a pregnant woman was arrested at a Florida airport just as he was trying to flee the mainland.

Police say Samuel Shields kept avoiding investigators who had a warrant to get a DNA sample. They say he texted his boss that he was quitting and that he would "be in another country by morning."

Tulsa's Fugitive Warrants Squad tracked him to Florida where they say Shields had bought a ticket to go to Puerto Rico, which is still an American territory.

He'll be brought back to Tulsa to face charges.