Oklahoma Organizations Receive Millions In Federal Grant Money To Make Arts More Accessible

The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, with the goal of helping groups recover from the pandemic.

$10 million in federal grant money is going to almost 200 organizations in Oklahoma to help make the arts more accessible.

Inside a historic train depot, the Bristow Historical Society showcases all kinds of artifacts.

The nonprofit hopes to attract more visitors with a new mural outside.

"As you can see, this promotes Bristow, it promotes Oklahoma with the words and the scissor tail flycatcher, and then it promotes Route 66,” said Joe Trigalet with the Bristow Historical Society.

He said the organization was grateful for its first arts grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, just in time for a big event.

"We're one of six museums in Oklahoma that was awarded a Smithsonian Institution travel exhibition, and that will be here June the 1st,” said Trigalet.

87 rural organizations and 95 urban organizations are getting money.

They include Tulsa Performing Arts Center, The Church Studio, Discovery Lab, Circle Cinema and others.

The grants will be managed by the Oklahoma Arts Council in partnership with Allied Arts OKC and Arts Alliance Tulsa.

Todd Cunningham with Arts Alliance Tulsa said the money will help artists and events bounce back from the pandemic.

"We're hoping this ARPA funding will help us to get back to 100% of where we were and I think that was the intention of state leaders,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham said rural counties share $3.9 million, Oklahoma County sees $3.4 million, and Tulsa County gets $2.5 million.

"It has a big impact on not only the economy but education and the quality of life for our city and all of our neighbors,” said Cunningham.

The organizations that have been awarded money are also invited to the Oklahoma State Capitol on April 11th for Arts & Culture Day 2024.