Boy Scout Troop Builds Bat Houses To Save Endangered Species

Faris' fellow Boy Scouts with Troop 975 are building ten bat houses with the help of Best Buy employees from 71st and Highway 169.

-

An Eagle Scout Project brought some Best Buy employees and teenagers together to build something you do not see every day.

Faris Jackson has been planning his Eagle Scout project for four years.

His inspiration came after a surprise visit from a bat.

Faris said each cut of wood has a purpose.

"These grooves right here are for the bats to climb on and inside, you can see there's more of them and eventually we're going to paint this a dark brown color so that way they can be insulated by the heat,” said Faris.

17-year-old Faris is on a mission to save endangered Oklahoma bats.

"Back in 2019, whenever Bixby had those floods going on, a bunch of bats went into people's homes, and one of them ended up in our den, and it unfortunately died,” said Faris.

Faris' fellow Boy Scouts with Troop 975 are building ten bat houses with the help of Best Buy employees from 71st and Highway 169.

Faris' dad, Brad, works at Best Buy and has volunteered with the troop for years.

"The growth you see out of these kids is spectacular,” said Brad. “For it being your own son just brings a great sense of pride and joy."

Brad said it is a community effort having his coworkers involved.

"Give them the responsibility for learning how to lead a project and what it takes and the planning and everything that goes into it, fundraising,” said Brad.

Coworkers like Scotty Chapman said it is every guy's dream to play with power tools.

"Not only is it rewarding, but we've had a ton of fun out here getting to know the kids and helping them build things,” said Chapman.

Faris said the 3-and-a-half-foot tall “rocket bat houses” will go on 10-foot poles in a river bay in Bixby.

"The brown bats in Oklahoma are actually endangered, and these are actually a good way to give them a place to stay, so that way they can reproduce and kill the mosquitoes and moths and stuff,” said Faris.

Faris says after he becomes an Eagle Scout, he plans to help others do the same.

"I hope to eventually make it to where other scouts can do this for their Eagle Project, too," said Faris.

Faris, his dad and other volunteers plan to put up the bat houses in the next few weeks.