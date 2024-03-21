Communities Across Oklahoma Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Every year, people throughout the world wear brightly colored and mismatched socks to honor World Down Syndrome Day. It's a time set aside to promote awareness about Down syndrome and to support those who have the condition.

By: News On 6

-

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma said people wear mismatched socks because the Down syndrome chromosomes karyotype resemble the socks.

Program Director Rylee Cole said March 21 is significant because people with Down syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome, while most people just have two.

Cole said here in the United States, about 1 in 772 babies are born with Down syndrome.

She said parents don't have to be scared because organizations like the Down Syndrome Associated are there to offer support through prenatal diagnosis and other resources.

"There is really nothing to fear when it comes to Down syndrome. And that’s why we celebrate on March 21. We want the world to know and we want the community to know that Down syndrome is worth celebrating. The uniqueness in each of us is worth celebrating,” Cole said.

The Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa will be celebrating World Down Syndrome Day with a party at Broken Arrow Roller Sports from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CLICK HERE for more details.