Music Monday has us visiting the studio of 92.9 The River! We're joined by our friends Carly Rush and Cliff.

By: News On 6

Upcoming Event with 92.9 The River:

Carly and Cliff will be out at the Solar Spectacle Solar Eclipse Watch Party. It will be at Guthrie Green on Monday, April 8 from noon to 3 p.m.