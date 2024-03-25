"There's Never Any Doubt That We're Going To Fight As Hard As We Can": TU Women Advance To The WBIT Quarterfinals

The Golden Hurricane will take on Illinois at 6:30 pm on Thursday at the Reynolds Center. This will be the 1st ever meeting between the two programs. The winner will advance to the WBIT Final Four on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis.

By: Scott Pfeil

The TU women kept their season alive Sunday afternoon, as the Hurricane beat Georgetown 73-61 to advance to the WBIT Quarterfinals. With the victory, Tulsa improved to 25-9 on the season. Tulsa also improved its post-season record to 5-6 in its seventh-ever postseason appearance (2-0 WBIT, 1-2 NCAA, 2-4 WNIT)

Delanie Crawford had a game-high 21 points, including six in Tulsa’s closing run, while also adding six assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Temira Poindexter added 19 points and blocked three shots, while freshmen Elise Hill and Mady Cartwright combined for 20 points. Hill had her second straight double-digit scoring game with 11 points, all coming in the first half, while all of Cartwright’s nine points came from behind the arc.

Tulsa built an 11-point lead in the 1st quarter, but the Hoyas battled back to tie the game at 61 with 6:41 remaining in the game. The Golden Hurricane then went on a 12-0 to close out the game and secure the victory.

TU will now host the University of Illinois on Thursday at 6:30 pm in the WBIT Quarterfinals. The winner will advance to the WBIT Final Four at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis.

Following the win over Georgetown, TU head coach Angie Nelp and guard Delanie Crawford met with the media to break down the win over the Hoyas, and what this postseason run means to the program.