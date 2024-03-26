Cherokee Nation Members Working To Preserve Native Language

Members of the Cherokee Nation are on a mission to help preserve their native language for generations to come. Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner from the Cherokee Nation joins us to talk about how they're doing that.

Members of the Cherokee Nation are on a mission to help preserve their native language for generations to come.

Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner from the Cherokee Nation joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about how they're doing that.

Bryan Warner was reelected in 2023 as the Deputy Principal Chief after previously being elected in 2019. Before becoming Deputy Chief, he represented District 6 on the Council of the Cherokee Nation.

In his current role as Deputy Chief, he has been an advocate for cultural and language preservation, workforce training and personal and family wellness.

A former educator, Deputy Chief Warner has worked to secure more educational opportunities for Cherokees across the country, including higher education scholarships, public school support, STEM access and early childhood development.

He is involved in the tribe's rural economic development efforts and serves as co-chair of the Tribal Advisory Committee for the Center for Disease Control, where he has increased programs and services related to behavioral health and addiction services.