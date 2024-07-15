The Porch: Tulsa Mentorship Program Hosts Bowl For Kids' Sake Fundraiser

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is asking the community to Bowl For Kids' Sake as part of one of the year's biggest fundraisers. Details, on the Coca-Cola Porch.

-

A Tulsa mentorship program is having one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is asking the community to Bowl For Kids' Sake.

"It is teams of six working together to collaboratively raise $900," said Abi Sutherland, Tulsa Area Director.

Teams that meet that fundraising goal are invited to a celebratory bowl party at Andy B's on July 23rd at 6 p.m. where they will have a reserved lane.

"We will also have pizza, door prizes, awards, it is so much fun," said Sutherland.

All the money raised goes toward Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma's Tulsa office to support the one-to-one mentorship program between Bigs, which are volunteer adult role models, and the children enrolled in it known as Littles.

"They build a friendship with them, they are a consistent stable figure in their life, and they just kind of give them that mentorship that child needs," said Sutherland.

Statistics provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters show that 1 in 5 Oklahoma children face adverse childhood experiences like abuse, abandonment, and parents with substance use problems.

"When they have a Big who can offer that consistency and reliability, it changes that trajectory for them to where they go down a more successful path," Sutherland added.

She shared a story about a match made in Tulsa 10 ½ months ago between Luke and Greg.

"Luke has some instability within his home life," Sutherland continued saying, "He actually just moved in with his uncle and that has been a transition for him, so he really needed someone that could be that consistent figure for him, and Greg has done an outstanding job with that."

Several Bigs and Littles will be at Andy B's for the celebratory bowl party.

It is not too late to sign a team up or donate to the Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraiser. More information can be found HERE.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, CLICK HERE.