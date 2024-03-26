New Tulsa Voter Coalition Works To Improve Engagement In Elections

Organizations want to improve voter engagement since this is a major election year from school board and mayoral races, to the presidential election in November. The coalition's first event is a forum for candidates vying for positions on the Tulsa Public School board for District 5.

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 5:45 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Several local organizations are teaming up to get more people to exercise their civic duty.

Organizations want to improve voter engagement since this is a major election year from school board and mayoral races, to the presidential election in November.

Nine area voting agencies have partnered to share resources and help expand their audiences in the newly launched Tulsa Voter Coalition.

The coalition's first event is a forum for candidates vying for positions on the Tulsa Public School board for District 5.

Andrea Pemberton is a member of the coalition and said it’s great seeing all of the different organizations with different focuses come together for this cause.

"Tulsa Young Professionals, TYPROS, focuses on young professionals. Coalition for the American Dream focuses on the immigrant community. Rock the Native Vote (focuses) on Native and Indigenous Voters. So, we're able to reach broader audiences. But with each of these different organizations, there’s also different levels of skills and activities they do," Pemberton said.

The candidate forum will take place Tuesday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Edison Preparatory School near 41st and Harvard.
