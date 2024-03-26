Tulsa Man Sentenced In Vermont Gun Case

A Tulsa man is headed to federal prison in Vermont for two years, all because he sent an email to police about wanting his gun back.

By: News On 6

Vermont police say Kewon Yarbrough was involved in a car crash a year ago.

The car was taken to an auto repair shop, and he called the shop, asking for the gun back, but the employees gave it to the police.

So, Yarbrough emailed police and asked for it back, but after they discovered his long criminal history in Tulsa, he was charged with having a gun as a convicted felon.

He has seven felony convictions in Tulsa for drugs, forgery and domestic violence.