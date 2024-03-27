3 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision On HWY 169

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 169 Tuesday evening, according to police.

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 7:50 pm

By: News On 6


Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 169 Tuesday evening, according to police.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call around 5:14 p.m. regarding a five-car collision near the 91st exit of southbound Highway 169.

Officers closed southbound lanes for around an hour, and diverted traffic, according to TPD.

Police say that the collision included five cars total, three people were transported from the scene to a local hospital, and all cars were towed from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police confirmed.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 26th, 2024

February 2nd, 2024

January 24th, 2024

November 29th, 2023

Top Headlines

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

March 28th, 2024