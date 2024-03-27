Tulsa Public Schools Giving Hiring Bonuses To New Teachers

New teachers who sign a contract with TPS by the end of May can qualify for a $3,000 bonus.

Tulsa Public Schools and the City of Tulsa are giving hiring bonuses to new teachers.

People without a teaching certificate can qualify for one thousand dollars if they go through the Tulsa Teacher Corp training program.

The school board approved the plan, and it will be funded with the city's "Vision Tulsa" sales tax money.