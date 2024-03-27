Fire In The Hole: Take A Ride On Silver Dollar City's New Version Of The Rollercoaster

Fire in the Hole is located in Silver Dollar City's Fire District, which is one of the park's most popular areas. This new version is the Heartland's largest indoor coaster. News On 6's Alyssa Miller is live to talk about this new ride and is joined by Silver Dollar City President Brad Thomas.

If you're planning a family vacation, many folks may head to Branson, Missouri to visit Silver Dollar City. If you do, you'll get to ride a brand new Fire in the Hole rollercoaster!

Fire in the Hole is located in Silver Dollar City's Fire District, which is one of the park's most popular areas. This new version is the Heartland's largest indoor coaster.

It includes more than 1,500 feet of track, three drops including a water splashdown, state of the art onboard audio, and 14 different scenes that are shown to riders throughout the experience.

Many people may remember the old Fire in the Hole, which closed last year. The new version opens to the public on Saturday, March 30.

