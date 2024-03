Robert Neal III is now in custody after a warrant was issued for his parole violation.

By: News On 6

A man wanted by U.S. Marshals is now in custody.

He was featured as a Most Wanted Suspect on News On 6 back in August 2023.

He had a warrant out for a parole violation.

Investigators said Neal has a long criminal history including drug trafficking and assault with a deadly weapon.