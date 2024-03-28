Sand Springs Police Unveil Special Olympics-Inspired Patrol Car

A Sand Springs police officer is unveiling his new patrol car eight months after he started working on its design.

Officer Kevin Hughes' torch run patrol car is wrapped to highlight Special Olympics.

The design features pictures of Sand Springs Special Olympics athletes.

"I have a family member that has special needs," said Officer Kevin Hughes with SSPD. "It really hits me close to home so I like to try to honor the athletes because they don't get a lot of recognition."

Hughes says two area businesses covered the cost and added a special coat to protect it.