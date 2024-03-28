Sand Springs Police Unveil Special Olympics-Inspired Patrol Car

A Sand Springs police officer is unveiling his new patrol car eight months after he started working on its design.

Wednesday, March 27th 2024, 10:10 pm

By: News On 6


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -

Officer Kevin Hughes' torch run patrol car is wrapped to highlight Special Olympics.

The design features pictures of Sand Springs Special Olympics athletes.

"I have a family member that has special needs," said Officer Kevin Hughes with SSPD. "It really hits me close to home so I like to try to honor the athletes because they don't get a lot of recognition."

Hughes says two area businesses covered the cost and added a special coat to protect it.
