Punxsutawney Phil Becomes Dad To 2 Healthy Groundhogs

Congratulations! The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced Wednesday that Phil and his wife Phyllis have given birth to two healthy groundhogs.

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 9:29 am

By: News On 6


Punxsutawney Phil is not only a weather forecaster, but now a dad! The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced Wednesday that Phil and his wife Phyllis have given birth to two healthy groundhogs.

The club said it had no idea Phyllis was pregnant and found the babies when they went to feed them. They also said in all of Phil's 138 years, he has never been a dad.

CLICK HERE to follow along with Punxsutawney Phil.
