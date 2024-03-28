Punxsutawney Phil Becomes Dad To 2 Healthy Groundhogs

Congratulations! The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced Wednesday that Phil and his wife Phyllis have given birth to two healthy groundhogs.

By: News On 6

The club said it had no idea Phyllis was pregnant and found the babies when they went to feed them. They also said in all of Phil's 138 years, he has never been a dad.

