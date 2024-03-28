QuikTrip and KC Royals Team Up For Special Partnership

Thursday is opening day for the Kansas City Royals and this year the team will have a special Oklahoma touch. The team got new uniforms with a familiar logo. QuikTrip's Aisha Jefferson joined News On 6 to talk about why the company's patch is joining the team.

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 3:44 pm

TULSA, Okla. -

