QuikTrip and KC Royals Team Up For Special Partnership

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 3:44 pm
Thursday is opening day for the Kansas City Royals and this year the team will have a special Oklahoma touch.
The team got new uniforms with a familiar logo. QuikTrip's Aisha Jefferson joined News On 6 to talk about why the company's patch is joining the team.
Previous Story: QuikTrip and KC Royals Team Up To Improve Youth Literacy In New Jersey Patch Partnership
