A homicide investigation is underway in Muskogee after officers say a man was found dead on Thursday.

By: News On 6

Investigators found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest near South Virginia Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Officers aren't releasing his name until his family is notified.

Muskogee Police ask anyone with information on the homicide to contact them.