Tulsa Church Stages Procession For Good Friday

The months of preparation drew to a close as a large crowd arrived early on Friday, to see the first time St Thomas More Catholic Church staged a re-creation of the last days of Christ.

-

St. Thomas More Catholic Church staged a live drama for Good Friday, re-enacting the trial and crucifixion of Christ.

It was the first time the Church took on the presentation, which took months of planning, and drew hundreds of people.

“We even had people from Texas and Arkansas call and ask so they could come just for this,” said Father Danny Rodriguez, who coordinated the liturgy for the church.

“I thought it was a great representation of our faith and good for the older people to see and know what we actually believe in,” said Maryella Becerra of Tulsa.

The story was told in vivid detail, with Spanish language narration throughout.

The procession leading to the crucifixion was slow, and the crowd moved with the cross through a field by the church, watching and hearing steps portrayed in the Bible - with the jeers and taunts included.

The actors came from the parish - and became students for their roles.

“For me, it was good," Bryan Soto, who portrayed King Herod, said. "It's got a meaning for me and my faith; it's everything for me.