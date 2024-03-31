No. 1 Cowgirls Secure Home Win Over Cincinnati, Improve To 21-0

Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team extended its historic start, getting a 4-0 win over Cincinnati at the Greenwood Tennis Center on Saturday.

By: OSU Athletics

The win improves the Cowgirls to 21-0 on the season and 10-0 in conference play, making it just the third time in program history that the Cowgirls have reached 10 conference wins and first time in the Chris Young era. The Cowgirls have also outscored opponents 54-5 in their 10 outdoor matches.

The match began with doubles, where the Cowgirls won the point for the 16th time this season and 13th time in their last 15 matches. It all started on court two, where Cowgirls Ayumi Miyamoto and Ange Oby Kajuru defeated Cincinnati's Vic de Samucewicz 6-1.

The Cowgirls then clinched the doubles point on court one as Cowgirls Anastasiya Komar and Safiya Carrington defeated Cincinnati's Rozalia Gruszczynska and Gabrielle Guenther 6-2.

Court three went unfinished with OSU's Lucia Peyre and Kristina Novak leading Morgan Pyrz and Sakurako Watanabe, 4-2.

Moving on to singles, the Cowgirls needed to win three of six matches. Novak improved to 14-0 and got OSU on the board, defeating Watanabe, 6-1, 6-0, on court five.

No. 77 Carrington followed that by winning court three, 6-2, 6-2, over Guenther, putting OSU just one point away from clinching the match.

On court one, it was No. 4 Kajuru who clinched the final point for the Cowgirls after she defeated Gruszczynska 6-2, 6-0.

There were three matches left unfinished for the Cowgirls. On court two, No. 65 Peyre trailed de Samucewicz, 3-6, 4-0. On court four, No. 81 Miyamoto led Flanagan 6-2, 5-1, while on court six Raquel Gonzalez led Pacheco 6-1, 4-2.

Oklahoma State will now turn its attention to its final road trip of the season, taking on Houston and UCF next weekend as the conference schedule nears its end.