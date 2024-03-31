After Battle With Colorectal Cancer, Sand Springs Family Hosts Fundraiser For Others Impacted By The Disease

Cyclists pedaled for miles over 112 acres of land in Sand Springs for three, six and even 12 hours all in hopes of raising money for a good cause.

A cancer patient got help from dozens of bicycle riders in Sand Springs. The bikers were part of an event organized by a family who wanted to give back after one of their own was cancer-free.

Cyclists pedaled for miles over 112 acres of land in Sand Springs for three, six and even 12 hours all in hopes of raising money for a good cause.

Through the quick twists and turns and even up the steep gravel roads, cyclists put their bike skills to the test in the second annual Twisted Oak Trails fundraising event for colorectal cancer.

Ray and Ashlee Hall started the event last year to help pay off some of their own medical bills when Ashlee was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer.

"Obviously not on anybody's radar to be diagnosed with something like that," Ashlee said.

After seeing how successful the event was, they knew they wanted to host it again this year, but this time for someone else.

"The amount of support we got from the bike community and the local businesses that have just reached out to us, we were like we got to pay this forward again next year and thereafter," he said.

After a search for another colorectal cancer patient, the Hall's found this year's recipient just one town over.

"They called me on Thanksgiving Day and told me that they picked me to be the beneficiary," Amber Cartwright said.

Cartwright was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in October of 2022. She said being a part of this event helped her find a community throughout the treatment.

"Going through stuff like this you kind of do feel alone, but they made it feel like I wasn't alone," Cartwright said.

After the three and six-hour cycling races were finished, the Cartwright family was presented with a check for the money that was raised.

"The amount exceeded what we were hoping for. We're going to be writing you guys a check for over $10,000," Ray Hall announced to the crowd.

Cartwright said she's thankful for all the support and to find people who have become more than friends.

"I texted them the other day and said we're family now," Cartwright said.

The Hall's hope to continue this event each year with a different beneficiary.

A donation site has been set up by the Hall's for Amber and her family. A link to the site can be found here.