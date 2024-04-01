'It Was Heartbreaking': Friend Of Tulsa Woman Found Dead Calls For Answers

Holly Jones and Mona Lockhart had been friends for 30 years and now, she wants answers about what happened.

A Tulsa woman is remembering the life of her best friend, who was recently found dead in Tulsa.

Prosecutors have charged Dominic Martinez with unlawful removal of a dead body, but the victim's death is still under investigation.

That friend told News On 6 that Mona Lockhart was more than a statistic.

Holly Jones and Lockhart had been friends for 30 years and now, she wants answers about what happened.

They became close friends and leaned on each other through the good and the bad.

"We'd been through addictions; we'd been through tragedies together. We were always just hand in hand. Best friends," her friend Holly Jones said.



Mona was found dead on March 18th near West 21st Street.

Holly says Mona was frequently sick and had been in the hospital and had shown up at Holly's just two days before her death. She saw Mona just two days before she died.

"They said someone was in the house to see me and it was a surprise. We hugged and high-fived and she told me that she left OSU Medical Center and she needed to get back up there because she was with a nursing home that dropped her off there and she needed to get back to OSU. Within the next hour, I took her back so she could get her oxygen and get her COPD taken care of," Jones said.

Dominic Martinez was charged with unlawful removal of a dead body.

An affidavit says Martinez was caught on video driving his car to the area where Mona was found and removing something from the passenger side of his car.

When police asked Martinez what he was doing, he said he'd given a man and woman a ride to that area, they got high and when he woke up, they were gone, and his car was stuck in sand.

It says that doesn't match the video.

Holly wants to hold on to her good memories of Mona.

"It was heartbreaking for all of us," Jones said. "She's missed already."

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine Mona's death.