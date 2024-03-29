Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Removing Body From Scene

A Tulsa man is charged with unlawful removal of a body after that body was found on the property of a west Tulsa business.

Thursday, March 28th 2024, 9:51 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

An employee of the business near West 21st Street South and 49th West Avenue called police on March 18th after discovering the body of Monica Lockhart.

Authorities had indicated this was not a homicide but after investigating surveillance and traffic camera footage, police arrested Dominic Martinez.

He remains in jail on Thursday with a $20,000 bond as the investigation continues.
