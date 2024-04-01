Many Oklahomans Using SoonerCare Switching To New SoonerSelect Health Plan

SoonerSelect health plans will cover non-disabled children including children in foster care, low-income parents, pregnant woman, and non-disabled adults aged 19 to 64.

By: News On 6

Many Oklahomans who use SoonerCare will begin using a new health plan starting April 1. The new health plan is called SoonerSelect and the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority said more than half of Oklahomans who use SoonerCare will start using the new plan.

SoonerSelect health plans will cover non-disabled children including children in foster care, low-income parents, pregnant woman, and non-disabled adults aged 19 to 64.

Members switching to SoonerSelect are encouraged to verify changes with their healthcare provider to make sure you're still in network.

Members should already have new I.D. cards and if not, you should reach out to MySoonerCare.org.

The Oklahoma Healthcare Authority said SoonerSelect will focus on health and wellness, both inside and outside the doctor's office.

"We are really going to be looking at quality metrics and seeing how this program and how the different value adds, and how the plans are really helping our members hit their health goals, improve their health outcomes, improve their quality of life," said Emily Long with Oklahoma Healthcare Authority.

If you are eligible and have not selected SoonerSelect, you have until June 30 to make changes to your coverage.