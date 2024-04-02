Tips And Tricks From Tulsa Garden Center For Veggie Planting Season

Spring is here which means it's almost veggie planting season, and you don't need a green thumb to do it. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with the folks from the Tulsa Garden Center to learn a few tips and tricks.

Not everyone is born with a green thumb. When spring comes around many people turn to the Tulsa Garden Center for advice.

The nonprofit is located within Woodward Park and its mission is horticulture education.

"You really want to make sure that we are past that last frost date and that is usually about April 15th," said Director of Horticulture Andy Fusco.

Some easy vegetables to get started with are peppers and tomatoes.

"Tomatoes are funny plants in the sense that they will actually shoot off roots off of stem tissue if you plant them deep enough," said Fusco.

The better the root system, the more water the plant absorbs. However, this trick does not work on peppers. Fusco said those should be planted at the correct depth.

It is free advice when turning to the internet only gets you so far. He added, "Sometimes that can be overwhelming, and we see our role here as really cutting through all that noise and serving not only as a place for inspiration but a place to come ask questions."

That is why Fusco joined the Tulsa Garden Center staff two and a half years ago after already having nearly a decade of horticulture experience.

"The reason I got into this industry is because I had a passion for plants, of course, but I really found my passion in sharing that love with the public," he said.

Tulsa Garden Center hosts workshops and events at Woodward Park throughout the spring and summer. On April 12-13 is the annual SpringFest garden market where the public can come shop a variety of plants.

Tulsa Garden Center is also home to 16 different plant societies that meet weekly. For more information visit TulsaGardenCenter.org