Former Biologist At Tulsa Zoo Raising Therapeutic Chickens

Friday, June 14th 2024, 9:13 am
A former biologist who worked at the Tulsa Zoo for 16 years is now raising therapeutic chickens at a co-working space called "WOMPA" in West Tulsa. The 9 chicks were all hatched in April of this year.
The chicks are very friendly with people, come when you call them by name, and they even walk on a leash.
Tiffany Cross brought a few of her therapeutic chickens to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch. | CLICK HERE to learn more about WOMPA.
