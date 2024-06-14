Former Biologist At Tulsa Zoo Raising Therapeutic Chickens

A former biologist who worked at the Tulsa Zoo for 16 years is now raising therapeutic chickens at a co-working space called "WOMPA" in West Tulsa. Tiffany Cross joined us to talk more about it.

Friday, June 14th 2024, 9:13 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The chicks are very friendly with people, come when you call them by name, and they even walk on a leash.

Tiffany Cross brought a few of her therapeutic chickens to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch. | CLICK HERE to learn more about WOMPA.
