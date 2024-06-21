Checotah Woman Turns Hobby Into Business With Homemade Jams, Jellies

A woman from Checotah is turning her hobby into a business, now selling over 30 of her homemade jams and jellies. Kasie Kennedy joins us to talk about her company “A Country Girls Dreams” and show off some of her products.

Friday, June 21st 2024, 8:59 am

By: News On 6


A woman from Checotah is turning her hobby into a business, now selling over 30 of her homemade jams and jellies.

Kasie Kennedy launched “A Country Girl's Dreams” in 2023. A co-worker bought her first jar, called Clover Blossom.

A Country Girl's DreamsImage Provided By: A Country Girl's Dreams

CLICK HERE to learn more about Kasie and her company.

Kasie drops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about her company “A Country Girl's Dreams” and show off some of her products.
