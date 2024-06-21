Checotah Woman Turns Hobby Into Business With Homemade Jams, Jellies

A woman from Checotah is turning her hobby into a business, now selling over 30 of her homemade jams and jellies. Kasie Kennedy joins us to talk about her company “A Country Girls Dreams” and show off some of her products.

By: News On 6

Kasie Kennedy launched “A Country Girl's Dreams” in 2023. A co-worker bought her first jar, called Clover Blossom.

Image Provided By: A Country Girl's Dreams

