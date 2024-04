Tulsa Global Alliance is gearing up for its annual awards gala this week. Bob Lieser, the Vice President of Programs, joins LeAnne Taylor to share more about this event.

By: News On 6

The event is Thursday night, April 4 at the Tulsa Club. Tickets are still available. You can contact info@tulsaglobalalliance.com if you are interested.