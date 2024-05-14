Barnsdall Community Meet For Storm Cleanup Updates

As we head into another week of tornado cleanup in Barnsdall, the Mayor and Emergency Management leaders are working to get as much information out to the public as possible. They held a community meeting Monday night.

-

As we head into another week of tornado cleanup in Barnsdall, the Mayor and Emergency Management leaders are working to get as much information out to the public as possible.

They held a community meeting Monday night.

One of the main topics at the public meeting was the help available from FEMA.

Barnsdall’s mayor is urging storm victims who have not applied for FEMA to do it as soon as possible, and if they've been denied, he says to go back to the FEMA tent for assistance.

He says many folks have been denied for simple mistakes on their forms that can be corrected.

State and local leaders also addressed rumors going around town that they say are causing a lot of confusion.

Scott Hayward with the State Health Department is helping Emergency Management and the City.

He says storm victims need to make sure they’re getting information from official channels.

“Be careful with rumors,” he said. “Be careful what you see out there, and above all, be patient. It's really easy to get impatient with everything that's going on. Don't get discouraged.”

The main point of the meeting is to try to get as much information out as possible and be transparent as the town gets further into the recovery efforts.

Leaders say they know it’s been a hard week so far, but things are headed in the right direction.