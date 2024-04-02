Disturbed, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Top The Lineup For The 2024 Rocklahoma Music Festival

Since 2007, the Rocklahoma music festival has made a name for itself here in Oklahoma and a Los Angeles-based promoter noticed. This morning, Danny Wimmer Presents announced it has acquired Rocklahoma as well as the festival Born & Raised.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

The lineup for the 2024 Rocklahoma Music Festival has been announced with Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, and Slipknot as major headliners.

The 3-day outdoor festival will bring some of the biggest rock bands to Pryor, Oklahoma including Evanescence, A Day to Remember, Halestorm, Skillet, Anthrax, Lamb of God, Mastodon, and more.

“Disturbed is coming back to headline Rocklahoma this year. Fresh off our sold-out North American and Australian tour and our #1 song ‘Don't Tell Me,’ featuring our friend and icon Ann Wilson of Heart, we are firing on all cylinders right now," said David Draiman of Disturbed. "We can’t wait to bring it to Oklahoma this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Along with our brothers and sisters in Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Halestorm and so many others, we will cya there…”

The concert caps off the summer on August 30-September 1. Tickets go on sale later this week.

The full lineup features:

Slipknot, Disturbed, Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, A Day to Remember, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Mastodon, Anthrax, Skillet, Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King, Coal Chamber, Badflower, Pop Evil, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Bad Wolves, Tom Keifer, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Vixen, Set It Off, The Warning, Kim Dracula, Tim Montana, Austin Meade, The Plot In You, Des Rocs, Oxymorrons, Holy Wars, Any Given Sin, Enuff Z'nuff, Atomic Punks, Eva Under Fire, Another Day Dawns, Raven's Banquet, Skarlett Roxx, Surge, Eyebolt, Dime Store Riot, Color of Chaos, and Ten Cent Revenge.

Previous Story: Rocklahoma Music Festival Is Now Under New Ownership

Rocklahoma is an annual rock concert experience in Pryor that has gained national recognition and will continue to grow in new hands.

Since 2007, the Rocklahoma music festival has made a name for itself here in Oklahoma – and a Los Angeles-based promoter noticed.

On Monday morning, Danny Wimmer Presents announced it has acquired Rocklahoma as well as the festival Born & Raised. DWP is the largest independent live event producer in the country, with nine festivals it owns, produces, and promotes.

DWP was involved in marketing the festival last year, so it made sense when the local owners planned to sell.

DWP’s Chief Marketing Officer Chamie McCurry says they plan on leaning in to everything that fans have come to know and love about Rocklahoma, but amplify it based on their professional experience.

“Because we do have 5 other rock festivals, it does allow us to lean into the relationships that we have with our artists, to really elevate the booking, and bringing the top tier rock talent that's available, as well as lean into our experience operating large scale festivals in other markets,” she said.

Tickets go on sale later this week.