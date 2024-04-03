Giraffe Feedings Return To Tulsa Zoo Starting This Weekend

The Tulsa Zoo is bringing back its popular giraffe feedings for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Zoo is bringing back its popular giraffe feedings.

"We will bring them up to the Mary K. Chapman Giraffe Experience deck and people can actually feed them at eye level," said Zookeeper Jorel Martin.

It is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that guests will get to be face-to-face with the herd.

The experience is one Martin said is unlike any other.

"Looking up at giraffes is really cool but you do not really get to be at eye level with them, so a lot of people love to do the giraffe feedings for that reason," he added.

The giraffes like it, too. Martin said, "The giraffes obviously want to participate; they love to eat romaine lettuce."

The newest member of the herd, Mi-Na, is not quite old enough or tall enough to join in the feedings. "She is still a baby, but she is already 8 feet tall, so she is growing like a weed," Martin said.

Mi-Na will turn one on July 26th. Zookeepers said she reached a lot of her milestones quicker than expected and continues to learn new things every day.

"Zoe, her mom, definitely trusts her to be on her own a lot," Martin added, "So Mi-Na will be off exploring and doing her own thing."

However, when it is feeding time, guests can often find Mi-Na right by her mom's side.

Giraffe feedings are on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting on April 5th. The cost is $5 for zoo members and $6 for non-zoo members.