Upgrades Planned For Bartlesville Municipal Airport

Plans are underway at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport to add more taxiways to make room for future growth.

The city of Bartlesville plans to use nearly $2 million in state and federal grants to improve the airport.

The city plans to use $1.9 million in FAA and Oklahoma Department of Aerospace grants to build a taxi-lane just north of the terminal building. City leaders say this will make it possible to build more mid-size hangars on the east side of the airport and allow for future expansion of the terminal.

The grants will pay for about 95 percent of this project, with the city chipping in 5 percent, about $100,000, from their Airport fund.