Local Floral Designers Transform Philbrook Museum For 'Art In Bloom' Event

This weekend you can see Philbrook Museum of Art through new eyes. Local floral designers have transformed the space for "Art in Bloom." News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to learn the inspiration behind the event.

By: News On 6

The beauty and scent of flowers have taken over Philbrook for the weekend.

Flowers are blooming in the garden and inside the nearly 100-year-old home's historic walls.

"As you experience each room you are also getting a smell in tandem with your visual experience, it is pretty incredible," Revenue Project Producer, Cristen Burdell said.

A sensory experience only available one weekend a year during Art in Bloom.

"People can come in and enjoy local florists and designers who have put together 15 incredible installations inspired by the art and architecture of Philbrook," said Burdell.

Next to each piece is the designer's story. Each one volunteered their time and talents to bring a new appreciation for Philbrook's world-class art.

"I love art, but I always love to see how someone else interprets it because we all just have different ways of seeing the world," Burdell said.

A new outlook on life blooming from an old home.

Art in Bloom is April 5-7th at Philbrook Museum of Art. Tickets are $5 for members, $22 for adults, $11 for kids ages 3-17, and free for those 2 and under.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Art in Bloom and buy tickets.