Oklahoma Influencer Uses Social Media To Highlight Tulsa & Oklahoma Businesses

Mary Hatheway has been creating content on Tulsa businesses since her senior year in college in 2023. She dropped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about creating local lifestyle content for her audience and promoting local businesses.

By: News On 6

-

Mary Hatheway has been creating content on Tulsa businesses since her senior year in college in 2023.

Hatheway said she knew she was onto something when one of her videos featuring a dinner at Prossimo got more than 1.2 million views. She has now been asked to promote the Tulsa State Fair for the third year. Mary dropped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about creating local lifestyle content for her audience and promoting local businesses.

When did you start featuring Tulsa businesses on social media?

I started posting TikToks my senior year of college around January 2023. I posted lots of different video ideas, and the videos that seemed to do really well were about Oklahoma and Tulsa businesses. I remember one of my first big viral videos was about a Tulsa business. I had gone to dinner at Prossimo and this video got 1.2 million views and 122,000 likes.

What kind of businesses do you shoot videos for?

I shoot videos for all different types of businesses. My family owns the gas station Reeder’s and I am always showing what fun and trendy items we have at the store. I have done videos for many restaurants, jewelry stores, Airbnb’s, retail stores, and events happening in Tulsa, like the Tulsa State Fair. I even went on an InstaMeet trip with SimplySocialNM where I highlighted taking a trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico!

What do you love about reviewing Tulsa businesses and creating videos?

I love being able to highlight businesses in my community and to give people ideas and recommendations when they are in Tulsa.

You can find Mary Hatheway on Instagram as @mary.hatheway or @maryledbetter9 on TikTok.



















